Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: goal.com

Asamoah Gyan should come down to the local level - Yahaya Mohammed

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Ghana striker Yahaya Mohammed believes international colleague Asamoah Gyan must change his ways to succeed in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Seventeen years after leaving Liberty Professionals for Italian Serie A side Udinese, the forward has made a return to his homeland by putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with Legon Cities.



He made his return for his new club as a 70th-minute substitute in a 0-0 draw with Medeama last week.



“His style of play can change because he is coming from a different place," Yaya told Topical Radio.



“If Asamoah Gyan wants to succeed in the local league now, he should come down to the level of those he is playing with.



“You can’t take anything away from Gyan. He has the respect but he has to let his colleagues respect him more.



“If training starts at 15:00, he has to be there at 14:20 or 14:30 to serve as an example for his colleagues. No matter what, the coach cannot talk to Gyan anyhow before the young ones.



“So you don’t push the coach to do so, so that the respect will remain. If he does come down to their level, some players might like him but others will not.



“You can’t have everyone liking you but you have to show a good example for all to like you.



“He must teach the young ones on the field and lead by example. Gyan must also be patient because a lot of things can go right or wrong from players to the fans.”



Since last leaving Ghana in 2003, Gyan's career has also taken him to French side Stade Rennais, English outfit Sunderland, United Arab Emirates (UAE) clubs Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai, Shanghai SIPG in China, Kayserispor in Turkey and Indian Super League fold NorthEast United.



At the international level, the 35-year-old has featured at three World Cup tournaments, six Africa Cup of Nations competitions and the Olympic Games, standing as the West Africans' all-time top scorer (51 goals) and most-capped player (106 games).



He is also Africa's highest scorer at the World Cup (six goals) and Ghana's all-time second-top scorer at Afcon (eight goals).



The 'Baby Jet', as he is nicknamed, is rated among Ghana's richest footballers ever.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.