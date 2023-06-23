Asamoah Gyan should be studied in schools - MP proposes

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has proposed that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan should be included as a subject of study in schools to inspire the next generation.



Annoh-Dompreh's suggestion comes in the wake of numerous tributes pouring in for the Ghanaian football legend, who recently announced his retirement.



While acknowledging the accolades and praise received by Gyan from federations, football fans, and stakeholders, Annoh-Dompreh believes that mere commendations are insufficient.



He argues that making Gyan a focal point of educational studies would not only pay homage to him but also serve as an inspiration to young people.



“A man with such great ability and talents both on and off the pitch deserves more, I strongly believe this personality and vision should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation," he said on the floor of parliament.



"Again, a monument should be erected in his name to show our appreciation for the diverse contribution he has made to Ghana and the world at large.



"He is an iconic figure whose brand should be promoted to inspire other rich and endowed footballers to act likewise in the manner in which he contributed to the socio-economic development of our country.



"Speaker, he may [have] missed the golden opportunity of not qualifying Ghana to the semi-final in the 2010 World Cup.



"Nonetheless, he never missed the opportunity for restoring joy into the heart of Ghanaians with music, dance, and economic opportunities that he has offered the youth.”



Gyan, who also holds the record for being Africa's top scorer in the World Cup with six goals, has hinted at a potential return to the game through coaching and scouting, among others.



