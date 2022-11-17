You are here: HomeSports2022 11 17Article 1663931

Asamoah Gyan secures UEFA License B coaching certificate

Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan has completed his UEFA License B coaching course in Europe.

The former Black Stars captain enrolled in a class for a six-month programme for a Football Association of Wales’ Uefa B License certificate in June 2022.

Asamoah Gyan's programme was a residential course for those with experience in playing or coaching in the professional game.

Six months after enrolling in the Football Association of Wales’ UEFA B License course, the Ghanaian has now graduated and is now a certified UEFA coach.

The former Sunderland striker announced this on his Twitter page while indicating that he will soon set up a coaching clinic in Ghana.

"Your new UEFA License Coach is here ❤️⚽️, thanks to all who made it possible & a special one to the Wales FA, this is just the beginning. January 2023 Coaching Clinic loading," Asamoah Gyan tweeted.

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals in 109 appearances.



