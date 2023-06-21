Asamoah Gyan's top 10 record-breaking achievements

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the world of football, few names shine as brightly as Asamoah Gyan.



With a career spanning nearly two decades, Gyan has left an indelible mark on the sport, amassing a collection of impressive records along the way.



From his goal-scoring exploits in the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup to his exceptional achievements at both club and international levels, Gyan's name is synonymous with success and accolades.



Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, announced his retirement from football after a career that span over two decades.



GhanaWeb takes a look at Asamoah Gyan's top 10 records



Ghana’s all-time top scorer



Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Ghana national team. He has scored over 51 goals in his international career, surpassing the previous record held by Abedi Pele.



Youngest goal scorer for Ghana



At the age of 17 years 362 days, Asamoah Gyan became the youngest player to score for Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars. Gyan scored the goal on his debut against Somalia in the 77th minute in a 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifier, three days before he turned 18 years; helping Ghana to win that game, and making him the youngest ever player to score for Ghana.



First Ghanaian to score at World Cup



Gyan helped Ghana qualify for their first World Cup in 2006 and made an impact by scoring in their historic 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic. His goal was Ghana's first-ever goal at the World Cup.



BBC African Player of the Year



Gyan was named the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year after delivering remarkable performances. With three goals in the Africa Cup of Nations and three goals in the World Cup in South Africa, he outshone competition from fellow players such as Andre Ayew, Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, and Samuel Eto'o to claim the prestigious award.



Africa’s highest scorer at World Cup



Gyan scored for Ghana in three successive World Cup tournaments in 2006, 2010 and 2014 to etch his name in history.

His tally of six goals makes him Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, with Roger Milla trailing by a goal and Ahmed Musa two goals behind.



The first player to score in 9 consecutive major international tournaments



Gyan also holds the record as the first player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments. He achieved this milestone in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions of the World Cups. He scored at each AFCON tournament he played in between 2008 to 2017. He only failed to score at the 2019 AFCON



One of the fastest players to reach 50 international goals



Gyan scored 50 international goals for Ghana in just 103 appearances, reaching the milestone faster than Ronaldo (114 matches) and Messi (121 games) did for their respective national teams.



Most goals scored in a single season for Al Ain FC



While playing for Al Ain FC in the United Arab Emirates, Gyan set a record by scoring an astounding 44 goals in a single season, cementing his status as one of the most prolific goal-scorers in the league's history.





Al Ain’s 2nd all-time top scorer



Gyan's remarkable achievements at Al Ain FC include winning numerous domestic trophies and becoming the club's second-highest scorer of all time. With an impressive tally of 128 goals in all competitions, he trails only Ahmed Abdullah, who scored 180 goals for the club.



Ghana's top-scorer at the AFCON



Gyan is the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the history of the African Cup of Nations. He has netted numerous goals for the Black Stars in the tournament, contributing significantly to their success over the years.



Ghana player of the decade



Gyan received the Player of the Decade award at the Ghana Football Awards in 2021 in recognition of his exceptional performances for his country. He was chosen based on his performance from 2010-2020. Standing out in a competitive category, the veteran striker solidified his place in football history.



