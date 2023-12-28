Asamoah Gyan's reaction after he toured Adebayor's 'heaven on earth' mansion in Togo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

In a video that surfaced online on 27 November 2023, former Balck Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was spotted touring the mansion of Togo legend Emmanuel Adebayor in Togo.



Gyan was in awe of the interior of the house and thus dubbed the mansion as heaven. His remarks and the stunning architectural design as well as the mesmerising interior made the video go viral.



Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan definitely had a great time in Lome, Togo when he visited ex-Togolese striker, Emmanuel Adebayor.



A viral video captures Adebayor hosting the Ghanaian football icon at his residence with the two football stars sharing a great time.



In the video, Gyan seemed to be enjoying a relaxed and cool time in the multi-million dollar mansion, stating that ‘I’m in Adebayor’s heaven”.



Keen on maintaining humility and not appearing to be boastful, Adebayor quickly chimed in “I'm in Adebayor's mansion”.



The intervention by Adebayor generated laughter from both players and others present at the hangout.



Asamoah Gyan holds an enviable place in Ghana’s football history as the greatest scorer in the history of the Black Stars.



In 109 appearances for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals for Ghana with the goals against Czech Republic (2006 World Cup) USA (2010 World Cup) and Algeria (2015 AFCON) among the favorite of many.



He remains Ghana and Africa's highest goal-scorer in the history of the biggest football festival on the planet – the World Cup.



In the three times he participated scored six goals which birthed many unforgettable memories that have placed him as one of the continent’s accomplished footballers.



While Gyan enjoyed great success at the national team level, Adebayor’s global status is largely influenced by his exploits in the Premier League where he played for Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham.



Adebayor made over 106 appearances for Arsenal before crossing the carpets to Manchester City.



