Asamoah Gyan's manager Anim Addo loses GFA Executive Council elections

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Anim Addo suffered defeat in his bid to get re-elected onto the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council.



Anim Addo polled 13 out of the 48 votes cast by the Division One League clubs.



Anim Addo who is the manager of Asamoah Gyan was seeking to be re-elected among three representatives for the Division One League (DOL) on the GFA ExCo.



The Young Apostles CEO came last out of the 5 contestants competing for the 3 slots.



GFA vice President was Mark Addo successfully re-elected alongside Gideon Fosu and Eugen Nobel Nii Amon Noel.



The newly elected three representatives of the Division One League will join five other Executive Committee members from the Ghana Premier League and Women's Premier League to form the new GFA ExCo.



Incumbent president Kurt Okraku also recorded a resounding victory as he was re-elected as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



Watch videos from the GFA Elections











