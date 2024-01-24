You are here: HomeSports2024 01 24Article 1912852

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan's cryptic post after Ghana's AFCON exit clashes heads on social media

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan

A cryptic post by former Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has generated discussions on social media.

In the aftermath of Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Asamoah Gyan shared a video that birthed various interpretations from his followers and football enthusiasts on social media.

The video captures a giant creature trying to stop a rolling stone from crumbling into a giant building but being overpowered.

Following the post, some Ghanaians are reading meanings into it as they strive to decode the message hidden in the strange post.

Asamoah Gyan’s post follows Ghana’s exit from the 2023 AFCON, ongoing in Ghana’s western neighbour, Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.

A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.

As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.



















