Asamoah Gyan's 'crazy nutmeg' sets social media on fire

Asamoah Gyan made his debut for Legon Cities on Friday night

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan is already demonstrating that even at the prime age of 35, he still can hold his own against relatively younger opponents.



The former Sunderland man made his 'second debut' in the Ghana Premier League since leaving the shores of Ghana 17 years ago.



In his first game for Legon Cities since his transfer deadline day acquisition, Gyan brought his experience and dexterity to bear as he helped Cities to a goaless draw against title contenders Medeama at the Accra Sports stadium on Friday night.



Gyan who in the first half was seen helping to coach the team came on in the second half and made an instant impact.



His 20 minutes cameo was the highlight of the match but his brilliant piece of skill, to nutmeg Medeama's Justice Blay is what has left fans craving for more.



In that 6-seconds video which has made its way onto social media platforms, Gyan who was wearing his favourite number 3 jersey in an attempt to beat his marker, stepped on the ball and completely left his opponent kicking the air.



Legon Cities remain winless in the three games they have played so far, drawing two of the games and losing one, but Gyan is confident that they will settle and soon hit the ground running.

“I am very much excited to be back home. This is where the name, Asamoah Gyan started and it feels great to play in the league again after 17-years, ” he said after the game.



“I am very much satisfied with the game tonight. It’s a positive one. We need to approach the next game with this same mentality and I believe soon the wins will come” he added.



