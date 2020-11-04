Sports News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan’s contract with Legon Cities not worth $1million – PRO

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, the Communications Director of Legon Cities has dismissed reports that Asamoah Gyan’s move to the club is worth $1million.



The 34-year-old joined the club on a one-year renewable deal on the last day of the Ghanaian transfer window.



A million-dollar has been quoted in the media space as the amount paid by Legon Cities for the signature of the legendary striker.



But in an interview with Vision 1 FM, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang said that the contract between the two parties is performance-based.



Dwomoh Agyemang said that the benefits due Gyan are tied to him meeting certain performance-related clauses.



He disclosed that the deal could be extended for a further year should Gyan meet certain clauses enshrined in the contract.



“Gyan will play for us this season and if things go on well there is the possibility that he will stay with us for another season. Gyan’s contract is structured, we have seen a lot of things in the media but that isn’t the case.”



“We can’t disclose the amount he is going to take even the Europeans do not do that. What we normally hear are speculations from the media. There is no club that will disclose the salary of a player because it is confidential.”



“What I can say is that he signed a performance-based contract,” he said.



The move sees Gyan's return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time since leaving Liberty Professionals in 2003.



He began training with the club yesterday and is in line to make his debut for the club when the Ghana League returns on November 13.



Gyan has been praised by his teammate Fatawu Dauda who has expressed readiness to relinquish his captaincy position for his ‘senior’.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.