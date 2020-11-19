Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asamoah Gyan's career is under spiritual attack - Spiritualist Baba Owuomposuro

play videoAsamoah Gyan, Player Legon Cities

Renowned spiritualist Baba Owuomposuro has indicated that Asamoah Gyan’s career is under spiritual attack but he is ready to help him rediscover his form.



Gyan has made a return to the Ghanaian top-flight to sign for Legon Cities FC seventeen years after leaving the local scene.



The 33-year-old has not been active since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC last year.



Ghana’s all-time top scorer is expected to lit up the local game but many believe he is past his prime.



In an interview with Untoldstories, the Awutu Bontroase-based spiritualist, who is known for helping players and clubs to succeed, insists Gyan still has a lot to offer in the game but he is been hampered by some spiritual forces from other quarters.



"I really love Asamoah Gyan but you see there are forces working against him spiritually.”



"He's still got a lot to offer in the game regardless of his age.”



"If he will get the time to come and see me,i will help him to bounce back in grand style,” Baba Owuompoduro added.





