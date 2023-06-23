Asamoah Gyan retired with bitterness - Coach J.E Sarpong

Sports News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has claimed that former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan retired with a heavy heart.



Asamoah Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, recently announced his retirement from professional football.



According to Sarpong, the veteran trainer, Gyan still had more to contribute to the sport, but circumstances forced him to retire prematurely.



Sarpong highlighted Gyan's dedication to the national team, citing an instance where the striker chartered a plane to ensure his teammates arrived on time for a tournament.



According to Sarpong, Gyan exemplified maturity and love for the country.



The coach expressed dissatisfaction with Gyan's decision to retire.



"Asamoah Gyan is someone who can charter a whole plane and pick a whole team to Ghana for a tournament, I mean competition. Because he doesn't want his colleagues to be late; a sign of maturity and a sign of a love for the country and a love for a team, so what else do you want him to do? No, (I am not pleased with his ending; he had more to give to the nation," he told Accra-based Original FM.



Gyan's last appearance for the Black Stars was in 2019 during the Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.



JNA/EA