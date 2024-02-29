Asamoah Gyan replies critics of his Bawumia appointment

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan, the chairperson of the sub-committee responsible for drafting the youth and sports segment of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto for the 2024 elections, has responded to critics of his appointment, maintaining that his presence on the committee is to contribute to the growth of sports in the country.



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.



Speaking to JoyNews on the sidelines of the inauguration of the committee on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Gyan admitted to seeing some criticism directed at him.



The legendary footballer is, however, not worried by the attacks, as he is of the conviction that the appointment is a platform for him to put into practice his two decades of experience as a footballer, boxing promoter and sports event organiser.



"They have their own opinions," Gyan said at the inauguration of the NPP's Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections at the Alisa Hotel when quizzed about the thoughts of his critics.



"I have been there [before]. I have been to Stadia and been booed in front of 80,000 people, I am used to it.



"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause. I have confidence in myself, and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share it with the new generation to benefit from it.



"At the end of the day, when everything is said and done, we see what we did or what we couldn't do. The criticism will come. It is also good for me personally and for my team to push harder," he added.



The 316-member manifesto committee have the responsibility of putting together the document that will serve as the Bible for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign.



EK