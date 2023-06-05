Asamoah Gyan reacts to Hearts of Oak's struggle in the GPL

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan is certain that Accra Hearts of Oak will have a better performance next season to make up for their misfortune in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



He believes the two most successful clubs in the GPL, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko deserve to be at the top half of the table.



"You watch Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak and you feel they should be up there," he told Asempa FM.



While reacting to Hearts who are positioned midtable, Asamoah Gyan said: "With Hearts of Oak, I believe they will bounce back," he added.



Hearts of Oak are currently on four games losing streak after their 2-1 loss to Real Tamale United at home on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



The Phobians have been on a poor run which has seen them slipped to 11th on the table with 44 points, just 3 points above the relegation zone with one game remaining.



Hearts of Oak have lost six, drawn one, and won three of their last 10 league games, including a run of four defeats.



There is a slim margin of the Phobians suffering relegation if they lose their final game of the season to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





