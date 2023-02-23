Asamoah Gyan planning farewell game for Christian Atsu

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed plans to organise a farewell game for Christian Atsu who died following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023.



Gyan, in an interview with Peace FM, disclosed that the aim is to raise funds for the family of the late Black Stars player.



He is hopeful that the game will be filled with superstars in order to achieve the target.



"I’m planning to organize a game to raise money for the family. I believe when that day comes, everyone including the stars will come on board to support us so that we can raise funds for the family of Christian Atsu," he said.



Asamoah Gyan was a close pal of Atsu and has already visited the family to commiserate with them following the passing of their beloved.



He has been mourning the death of his friend since his body was recovered from his destroyed apartment on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 40,000 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.



Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu was one of the club's seven employees who lost their lives after the disaster.



