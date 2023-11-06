Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to late mother 11 years after her death

Sports News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Cecilia Mensa Gyan, who passed away on November 6, 2012, at the age of 61.



As Gyan commemorated the anniversary of his mother's passing, he expressed his deep emotions in a heartfelt message.



He remembered how his mother had been his guiding light throughout his life, and continued to seek her guidance, even in her absence.



In his emotional tribute, Gyan acknowledged that his mother's influence had played a pivotal role in helping him achieve his dreams and aspirations.



He expressed his gratitude for the ways in which things had fallen into place in his life, as if in answer to her prayers.



"You left us exactly on this day (6th November), Mum, with broken hearts ????. I've always prayed that you should guide me wherever you are. Now, everything has fallen into place, just around this time. You have truly answered my prayers. Wow, thank you so much, Mum. You will forever be in our hearts," Gyan shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.



Asamoah Gyan wrote the statement on his instagram account accompanied with a video of the funeral which was attended by many sports personalities.





