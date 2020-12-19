Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Asamoah Gyan out for two weeks - Bashir Hayford

Asamoah Gyan, Legon Cities striker

Legon Cities head coach, Bashir Hayford, has confirmed that Asamoah Gyan is out for two weeks with an injury.



The 35-year-old joined the Royals in the recently ended transfer window but has been making a number of substitute appearances since his transfer.



On Friday night, Legon Cities suffered another defeat but this time it was at the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports stadium.



When asked about the condition of Gyan in the post-match conference, Hayford confirmed his injury.



"He’s injured he can’t play. He went to the physio and he has been given two weeks that he cannot kick a ball”.



Legon Cities are without a win after six league games.

