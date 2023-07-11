Asamoah Gyan, other African legends declare support for Morocco's World Cup bid

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

African football greats Asamoah Gyan, Anthony Baffoe, and Alexander Song have all backed Morocco to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.



The ex-players believe the North African country is ready to host the biggest international football showpiece.



They made their assertions during a one-day conference in Morocco, prior to the final of the U-23 African Youth Championship.



"When you talk about infrastructure and etc, you need to have a plan, and the plan is adopted by the government. The FA president have to convince the government first," Former Black Stars defender, Tony Baffoe said at the conference.



Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, said Morocco are on the right path to hosting the tournament due to their infrastructure, and that their semi-final feat at the 2022 edition indicates how far their project has gone.



"Morocco has started something better and it has manifested. Morocco went to the semi-final and you could see what they are doing in their country. Everything is showing right now. So as I said, everything is all by planning and good infrastructure."



Cameroon legend, Alex Song stated that Africa should unite and back Morocco to win their bid to host the tournament.



"We have a second bid and e can get it because nobody believed we could get it in 2010 and today we have the opportunity to get it to Morocco. We have to follow them, we have to be focused and help them to achieve this because it will be a very good thing for Africa."



After five unsuccessful bids in 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, and 2026, Morocco hope to win the bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.





