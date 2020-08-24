Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Asamoah Gyan open to Kotoko move - Manager

Gyan has scored over 50 goals for Ghana

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan is not aversed to the idea of joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko, his manager Samuel Anim Addo has said.



As per reports Gyan is among eight players identified by Kotoko as players they will rely on next season.



The Porcupines are believed to be interested in his services as they seek to bolster their squad for the CAF Champions League.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, Sammy Anim said they are yet to received any offer from Kotoko.



He explained that the constant links with Kotoko is because Gyan once professed his loved for the club.



He however indicated Gyan’s readiness to join the club if they meet his demands.



“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Mr Anim Addo said.



“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”.



Gyan has been without a club since leaving Indian side NorthEast early this year.



The legendary striker has scored 51 goals for Ghana, making the highest scoring player in Black Stars history.

