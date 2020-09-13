Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Asamoah Gyan on the verge of permanent Ghana retirement after axing

Gyan has 109 goals from 51 matches

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan could finally announce is international retirement after overlooked for a leadership role in the senior national team.



The country's top scorer who was elevated to the position of General Captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.



Gyan, now regarded as a ''common floor member'' might just go ahead and quit playing for the national team in what could be a bitter exit.



The former Sunderland and Al Ain hero was Black Stars captain from 2013 to 2019 when Kwesi Appiah stripped him of the armband and handed it Andre Ayew.



Gyan initially quit the national team with immediate effect but was ordered to reconsider his decision after receiving a phone call from Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



If he goes ahead to hang is boots, holds the record for the most goals scored by any Ghana international.



He has 109 goals from 51 matches.

