Asamoah Gyan officially a Legon Cities player

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities have officially confirmed the signing of Ghana’s top striker, Asamoah Gyan.



The club confirmed the capture of the former Sunderland player on their official Twitter account in the early hours on Sunday.



The confirmation of Gyan’s move to Legon Cities comes after hours of speculations in the local media about Gyan’s possible move.



The Ghana Premier League transfer deadline ended on Saturday, October 31, 2020, and the club managed to pull off the biggest signing ever in the last decade of the Premier League.



Gyan joins Legon Cities after last playing for Indian side North East United.



The former Black Stars captain is expected to earn more than a million-dollars in wages and other incentives.



Asamoah Gyan’s Manager, Samuel Anim Addo who made revelations on the deal on Saturday night to Joy Sports could not confirm if Legon Cities would be able to secure the services of teenage sensation Matthew Anim Cudjoe.



He, however, disclosed that the former Asante Kotoko player would maybe join The Royals on loan due to the higher demand from clubs abroad.



Gyan is expected to wear his famous number 3 jersey at Legon Cities and help them compete with the top clubs in the league.





