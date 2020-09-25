Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asamoah Gyan not included in Black Stars squad to face Mali

Gyan has been inactive since he was released by Indian Super League side NorthEast United in January

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has not included Asamoah Gyan in his latest squad selection for the upcoming friendly against Mali.



The former Sunderland hitman has been inactive since he was released by Indian Super League side NorthEast United in January.



Gyan is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars with 51 goals and is one of the longest-serving players after making his debut in 2003 against Somalia in a World Cup qualifier.



Other key names missing from the 23 man squad which was announced on Friday also includes, John Boye (FC Metz), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan), Mubarak Wakaso, Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Matalysapor) and Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew).



Ghana, who has been without a competitive game since November 2019 will play the Eagles of Mali on September 09, in Antalya, Turkey as part of the team’s preparations for the AFCON qualifier against Sudan.



Here is the full squad below:



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg), Richard Ati Zigi (St. Gallen), Razak Abalora (Unattached)



Full Backs: Benson Anang (Zilina FC), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Club), Yakubu Mohammed (Azam FC), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria de Guimaraes)



Centre Backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim)



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Bernard Mensah (Besiktas), Baba Iddrisu (RCD Mallorca)



Attackers/Wingers: Andre Ayew (Swansea), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), John Antwi (Pyramids FC), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Shmona), Jefferey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC), Kamal Deen (Nordsjaelland SC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax SC).

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.