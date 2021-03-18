Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asamoah Gyan nets debut goal for Legon Cities in 3-1 defeat to Black Stars

Black Stars beat Legon Cities by 3-1

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan scored his first goal for Legon Cities FC on Wednesday afternoon when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Black Stars.



The Ghana Premier League outfit today locked horns with the national team in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium behind closed doors.



Although he started the encounter from the bench, Asamoah Gyan came on in the second half to play for Legon Cities FC for the first time in months.



Later in the 80th minute, the former Sunderland star converted a penalty kick to give his team a fighting chance.



Unfortunately, goals from Kwame Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso, and Moro Salifu meant that the Black Stars beat Legon Cities FC 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Today’s match is helping Ghana head coach CK Akonnor to prepare his team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome & Principe.