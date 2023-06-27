Asamoah Gyan must be studied and celebrated by all – Annoh-Dompreh

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri Frank Annoh-Dompreh believes former Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan should be studied in schools and celebrated by all.



Gyan announced his retirement from active football on Tuesday, June 20 after 20 years at both club and national levels, and paid a courtesy call on the politician at his office on Monday, June 26 in Accra.



Gyan made 109 appearances for the Black Stars on the international stage scoring 51 goals. Gyan played at three World Cup editions and retired as Africa’s top scorer on the world stage.



According to the politician, should it be in another country, Gyan will have been celebrated enough for his services to the nation.



Annoh-Dompreh cited former England and Real Madrid star David Beckham and said the now business mogul has been celebrated well by the English.



“If it had been a different regime, if you go to England, I worked in England for a while and the way they celebrate David Beckham, you will be amazed. So, I think not just the personality of Asamoah Gyan, but how traits and tendency for us people who have sacrificed for our country is something we need to pay particular attention to”, he told Joy Sports.



Gyan, 37, on Sunday, June 25 was honoured with a citation for his services at the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra to celebrate local and foreign-based sportsmen and women in the year under review.





LSN/FNOQ