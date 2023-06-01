Asamoah Gyan meets Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan paid a visit to Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, in his office to discuss the upcoming Baby Jet U-16 African football competition.



The event is scheduled for June 6th to June 13th, 2023, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



This juvenile tournament will bring together 32 teams from various African countries, allowing promising young footballers to exhibit their abilities in front of international scouts and also grant them the platform to join professional football.



Apart from fighting for honours and attracting scouts, Asamoah Gyan and other football legends will mentor the young athletes competing in the competition.



This crucial support seeks to develop their skill and assist them in growing both on and off the pitch.



Hon Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, commended Asamoah Gyan for his initiative and assured him of his Ministry's unwavering support in making the event a success.



The Minister acknowledged the value of such events in supporting youth development and providing opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talents.



The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Botwey, who was also present at the meeting, used the opportunity to congratulate Asamoah Gyan and his management team.



He asked them to consider organising the tournament at the grassroots level, emphasising that doing so would promote unity and education, and also act as a deterrent to social vices and drug abuse among young people.



Other personalities, including Asamoah Gyan's manager, Samuel Anim Addo, the Deputy Minister of Sports, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, and William Kattey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports, were also present.



As the countdown to the Baby Jet U-16 African football championship begins, anticipation among football fans and supporters throughout the continent grows.



The event, which has the backing of major football professionals as well as government officials, promises to be a great platform forb young African talent to shine while pursuing their goals of becoming professional players.