Asamoah Gyan leads Bawumia’s Youth and Sports manifesto sub-committee

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, has been appointed to lead the Youth and Sports manifesto sub-committee of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.



This was contained in a February 21 statement signed by the Director of Communications for Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.



The list had other notable personalities from the governing party.



However, the immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will be the chairman of the manifesto committee, with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah serving as his Vice Chairman.



The committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.



“The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians,” Mr. Aboagye added.