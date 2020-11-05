Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan laughs off retirement talks

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has laughed off talks of retirements as he notes that he is focused on this stage of his career.



The prolific striker has enjoyed an illustrious career which has seen him not only making a name for himself in his home country but globally.



After spending 17 years abroad excelling for a number of clubs, Asamoah Gyan has returned to Ghana where he has signed a renewable contract with Legon Cities FC.



Speaking to BBC Sport Africa on talks that he is at the stage of his career where he is looking at retirement, the former Sunderland forward said he is not paying attention to that at the moment.



“Somebody might say 'he is about to retire or something', but I am not listening to that and I am just focussing on my playing career and then I will see what happens”, the former Liberty Professionals striker said.

