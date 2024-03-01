Asamoah Gyan laments rising level of community parks being converted into 5-aside pitches

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has raised concern about the trend of converting large community pitches into 5-aside pitches.



According to him, although there is nothing wrong with putting up these 5-aside pitches, the country must ensure they do not completely replace standard-sized pitches in the various communities.



“Picture the Dansoman community with one grassless standard-size football pitch some 15 years ago, active with 11-aside Colts games every Saturday.



“Now, imagine returning years later to find the same converted into a 5-aside pitch. Where will future players in the community compete? Where will Colts tournaments thrive?



“I am not saying small pitches are not good for grassroots football development. In fact, it helped me and, indeed, most other players develop close control, passing, creativity, and movement.



“What’s my point? Small pitches complement football development but should never replace standard-size ones in Ghanaian communities.



“As a football nation, we cannot sacrifice quality and standards for convenience and aesthetics,” Asamoah Gyan said in a post on X on Thursday.



The Black Stars legend further stated that Ghana needs the small pitches as much as the standard-size ones, whether with natural or artificial turf, for grassroots development within the communities.