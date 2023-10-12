Asamoah Gyan joins sympathizers observe Theresa Kufuor's One Week

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan joined sympathizers at the Peduase residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, to participate in the One Week Celebration of the death of the former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor.



Gyan was among a list of notable personalities who expressed their condolences to the ex-President following the demise of his wife.



Some of the high profile dignitaries at the One Week Observation to console the bereaved Kufuor family included the first gentleman of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Samira Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Paa Kwesi Nduom, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and Prof. Mike Ocquaye.



Ambrose Dery, Joyce Aryee, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, and the chief of Akropong; Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, were also some notable people who graced the occassion.



The late Theresa Kufuor was Ghana's First Lady from 2001 to 2008 after her husband, John Agyekum Kufuor, tenure ended. She died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 87.



Her final funeral rites have been slated for November 16 after a state-led funeral.



Gyan's attendance at the One Week Observation is a testament to his respect and admiration for the Kufuor family.



He spoke fondly of former President Kufuor during an interview with GhanaWeb at the One Week Observation.



