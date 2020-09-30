Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Asamoah Gyan is worth more than $400,000 - Anim Addo

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Business manager for former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo, has rubbished claims that his client is demanding a mammoth $400,000 as signing on a fee before joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Asamoah Gyan is currently unattached to any club after leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United in January.



Ghana's all-time top scorer has not hidden his admiration and desire to play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before hanging up his boots.



Gyan has been linked to Asante Kotoko throughout the transfer window with reports claiming the striker's exorbitant signing on fee demand is stalling the deal.



Speaking in an interview with Accra based Angel FM, Samuel Anim Addo has rubbished those claims and says that even if the striker is making those demands what he will bring to Asante Kotoko is far more than the quoted sum of $400,000.



“Off the pitch, what is the value of Gyan before he plays for the club. I believe Gyan has a lot of impact in Kumasi and so if he should join the club it will improve their brand and marketing as well”



“So, anyone who did such an agenda is wrong because the man is ten times valuable than that figure so rather what is the best way to get him. There are so many avenues you can get him for him to also make a revenue for the club. You Look at his image and the brand Asamoah Gyan for the club. So whoever set that agenda has set a bad one indeed,” he said.





