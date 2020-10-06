Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s greatest ever striker – Bernard Arthur

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Accra Hearts of Oak forward, Bernard Arthur has named Asamoah Gyan as the greatest Ghanaian striker ever.



The newly signed FK Apolonia striker in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, believes that the former Sunderland marksman has done things most Ghanaian players could not do.



Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 appearances and Africa's leading top scorer with six goals at the FIFA World Cup.



Gyan has been to numerous Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and has lost the title on two occasions in 2010 Angola against Egypt and 2015 Equatorial Guinea-Gabon against Cote d'Ivoire in the finals.



“For me, Gyan is the best striker. Before he was invited into the national team, there were great players at the time but I think Gyan is recognized more than those people due to his outstanding performance for the Black Stars”



“Abedi Pele and others did their part for the country but unfortunately I didn’t get the chance to watch them. Since I am a striker I normally focus on the attackers and I believe he is the best striker in Ghana” he said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.