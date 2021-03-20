Asamoah Gyan influenced my decision to join Legon Cities - Hans Kwofie

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

New Legon Cities recruit, Hans Kwofie has disclosed that Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan played a huge role in his move to the club.



The former AshantiGold SC ace joined the Royals ahead of the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Joy Sports, Kwofie says he still opted for the switch because he was excited by the prospect of playing with Asamoah Gyan.



“My coming here [Legon Cities] was influenced by Asamoah Gyan. I wanted to play with him. I’ve admired him for a very long time and he is my role model. Whenever I see him play, I am very happy.”



Since Kwofie joined the Royals, Gyan is yet to make an appearance in the Ghana Premier League. However, the former AshGold striker is eager to play with Gyan.



“The idea of coming to play with him is an idea that was very good for me. It’s even a morale booster for me and I can’t wait to play with him.”



The 32-year-old started the season well with the Miners scoring five goals in nine games.



At the time of the transfer, AshGold were in the top four, and Legon Cities were in the relegation zone.



Legon Cities resume the second round with a game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



