Asamoah Gyan impressed with development of football in Algeria, calls on other countries to emulate

Sports News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has indicated that he believes Africa is on the right track as far as football development is concerned.



According to him, he has been very impressed, particularly with the development of football in Algeria.



While in the country for the 2022 CAF Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament, Asamoah Gyan has called on other African countries to emulate Algeria.



“We are on the right track. Admittedly, there is still a lot of work to be done but there is a lot of work to still be done. When I go to Baraki and see the Nelson Mandela Stadium, I am proud, proud of Algeria and above all proud to be African. All countries should take this example,” Asamoah Gyan said ahead of the finals of the 2022 CHAN tournament.



The legendary Ghana striker added, “The development of our football begins with the construction of good infrastructure. Nice high-end stadiums. To return to the Nelson Mandela Stadium, after this CHAN, it will serve the clubs of the city.



“It may seem so simple but it is a question of esteem, of respect. When you play in a beautiful stadium, you feel considered, loved and you will see that the difference between the players who play at home and those who play abroad will be thinner and thinner. We will no longer be surprised to see a player who plays in Africa, make great performances in the World Cup.”



The 2022 CHAN final will be played on Saturday, February 4, between Algeria and Senegal.