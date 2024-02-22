Asamoah Gyan hints at why he joined Bawumia's campaign team

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has hinted at why he accepted to be a member of the committee charged with drafting the manifesto for the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



Gyan will be charing the youth and sports sub-committee whose mandate is to generate and propose policy ideas relative to youth and sports development.



In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asamoah Gyan sought to explain that through his career, he has gained much experience and knowledge that can help develop sports in the country.



"I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do we spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field?



"How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience? How do we achieve without a clear path ahead? I believe that with collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost," excerpts of his post read.



Read Asamoah Gyan’s full statement below



.#letsinspire#teachtheyouth#GhSports





