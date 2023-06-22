Asamoah Gyan has the right mentality to succeed as a coach – Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe has wished Asamoah Gyan well on his retirement.



The former Black Stars captain on Tuesday, June 20, announced that he has finally taken the decision to retire from active football.



In his statement confirming his retirement, Asamoah Gyan disclosed that he is going into coaching for the next chapter of his life.



Speaking to 3Sports in an interview on Wednesday, Fred Pappoe has backed Asamoah Gyan to succeed as a coach.



"It is good if he says he wants to go into coaching because he's been exposed to a lot of coaches. He's played at the highest level, and I'm sure he's started taking his coaching training programs very seriously.



"I believe he is getting almost close to the top level. I'm quite sure Asamoah will turn out to be a very good coach. He has the right mentality to succeed,” Fred Pappoe said.



In the next chapter of Asamoah Gyan’s life, he has decided that in addition to coaching, he will also continue to make investments in football to help young players.