Asamoah Gyan has no interest in Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro seat – NPP MP makes U-turn

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has not expressed interest in contesting for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro seat, Member of Parliament Sylvester Tetteh has confirmed.



The MP, in an interview with Hello FM, stressed that Gyan has denied earlier claims that he wanted to run for Parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Let me say that Asamoah Gyan hasn’t said he is coming to contest. He has denied it. He is my good friend. We chat almost any other day,” the MP confirmed.



“He is my good friend. It is some people (who are instigating that narrative),” he stressed before confirming further that Gyan was not a registered member of the NPP.



Tetteh was quoted months back as claiming that Gyan was being sponsored to contest him in upcoming primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.



Gyan, who is close to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has at no point spoken about political aspirations.









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch a GhanaWeb Special with Etsey Atisu as he speaks to young artist Enil Art











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

