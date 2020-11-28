Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asamoah Gyan fulfilled over debut performance for Legon Cities FC in GPL

Asamoah Gyan, Player Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC striker Asamoah Gyan says he is content with his brief debut outing for the club.



Gyan joined the Royals in a big money move as a free agent during the off-season.



The 35-year-old made his bow for the club during their goalless draw with Medeama SC on Friday after missing the opening two games.



The Ghana international demonstrated his quality after replacing Raphael Ocloo in the 71st minute.



“I am very much excited to be back home. This is where the name, Asamoah Gyan started and it feels great to play in the league again after 17-years, ” he said after the game.



“I am very much satisfied with the game tonight. It’s a positive one. We need to approach the next game with this same mentality and I believe soon the wins will come.”



It’s 17-years since the 35-year-old left Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals, to join Italian club, Udinese, and now back in Ghana to continue his career after a successful journey across the world.

