Asamoah Gyan fined GH₵1million by Accra High Court

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has been fined GH₵1 million by the Accra High Court for the malicious prosecution of journalist Anthony Sarfo.



The fine comes after the Court found Gyan guilty of malicious prosecution of a journalist, Anthony Sarfo.



Gyan initially sued Sarfo and four others for extortion over the publication of an alleged rape incident between the former Black Stars skipper and one Sarah Kwablah.



Sarfo along with the four other individuals were arrested and charged but they were later found not guilty and acquitted.



Following his release, Anthony Sarfo sued Gyan and his manager Anim Addo for malicious prosecution and demanded GH₵ 1 million as compensation.



The Court presided by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa, announced the ruling on Friday, December 8, finding Gyan and his manager, Samuel Anim Addo, culpable for falsely accusing the plaintiff of extortion and unlawful arrest.



According to Starr FM, the Court also indicated that the arrest, which was pursued by Aim Addo was to protect Gyan's image to complete a move to China at that time. Hence, the arrest was for Gyan's protection and not the publication.



In that regard, the Court awarded Anthony Sarfo GH₵ 900,000 in damages, GH₵ 111,000 for the 111 months he was out of work, which paid him GH₵ 1,000 at the time.



Anim Addo and Asamoah Gyan were both charged GH₵ 60,000, bringing the total to GH₵ 1,071,000.



