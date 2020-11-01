Asamoah Gyan explains reason for choosing Legon Cities on Premier League return

Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020
Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed he was convinced to join Premier League (GPL) side Legon Cities because of their ambition.
Gyan makes a return to domestic football for the first time since 2003, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with The Royals ahead of the commencement of the 2020-21 football season on November 14.
He had been without a club since leaving Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United in January after a short-term deal.
"Here we go. I’m back home to continue my career with Legon Cities FC. I’m happy to join this club because they have a future plan for Ghana football. Don’t blink when the season starts. Follow my new club for every detail of the club. Thanks for your support," Gyan posted on Twitter on Sunday.
On a re-branding mission since assuming the new name of Legon Cities ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 season last December, the club, formerly Wa All Stars, have won plaudits for their early relative success and growth, particularly in their social media community.
