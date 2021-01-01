Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Asamoah Gyan eulogizes former teammate Agyemang Badu

Agyemang Badu has retired from the Black Stars

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has offered his praise to Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who has announced his retirement from international football.



Agyemang Badu shared the news with his social media followers that he was finally calling it a day as regards his national team career on Thursday, December 31, 2020.



The midfielder who made his debut in 2008 had been absent from national team duties since 2017 and decided the time was right to call it quits and focus on his club career.



Gyan and Agyemang Badu shared the pitch as Ghana made history at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



The duo played pivotal roles during their time with the national team and he took to Twitter to pay his respects to his former colleague when news of hsi retirement broke.



He tweeted:

Thank you for the great moments we shared in the National team Jersey. All the best in everything you do bro ???????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) December 31, 2020

