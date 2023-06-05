Asamoah Gyan endorses 'excellent' Ernest Nuamah Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has labelled Ernest Nuamah's Black Stars call-up as excellent.



Gyan holds that the Nordsjaelland winger is a good player, hence, he merits the invitation to the senior national team.



"Ernest Numah's call-up to the Black Stars is excellent because he is a good player," he told Asempa FM.



The Black Stars' all-time leading scorer recalls noticing Nuamah during U-23 AFCON qualifiers and singing his praises.



"I posted him after the Black Meteors qualified for the CAF U-23 AFCON and I said he will be a good player and I am happy with his inclusion," he added.



The Ghana U-23 star was named among Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton's 24-man squad released on May 30, 2023.



Ernest Nuamah will be set for his debut when Ghana face Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in June 2023.



The 19-year-old was voted player-of-the-year in the Danish top flight after recording 12 goals and four assists.



His mother Regina, in a previous interview with Pepe Suarez TV, said just like Ghanaians hold Asamoah Gyan high, she wishes her son will reach a similar height or even better.



“With the way Ghanaians always hailed Asamoah Gyan, I want my son to go pass what Asamoah Gyan has done and with God on his side, he will surely achieve that to help Ghana”, she told Pepe Suarez TV.



“I always tell my son with God’s Grace; he can do more than what he has done previously. I want to encourage Ghanaians that, whatever targets he has for himself, he needs the prayers of Ghanaians to go the extra mile. With what he has done, he won’t fail Ghanaians”, she added.





