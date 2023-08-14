Asamoah Gyan endorses Samuel Anim Addo ahead of GFA Exco elections

Sports News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has endorsed Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo ahead of the forthcoming executive committee elections.



Gyan, in a tweet, pleaded with delegates to vote for Anim Addo to maintain his position as Division One League representative on the Executive Council.



"You gave him the opportunity to serve on the Executive Council, he is back for your endorsement again. Your choice of Sammy Anim Addo in a competitive Division One league zone slot provided the confidence for all we achieved together the last four years. However, we have more to do. Thank you for the confidence reposed in me to seek re-election to the high office. Ready to do more, with your support," he tweeted.



Asamoah Gyan shares an enviable brother relationship good relationship with Anim Addo who happens to be a member of Gyan's management team.



The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced the roadmap and guidelines for the 2023 GFA Elections on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



Per the communique, the GFA Presidential position and the Executive Council positions are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at a yet-to-be-announced venue.



The election for the Regional Football Association (RFA) positions is also scheduled to take place on Friday, September 29, 2023.





EE/OGB