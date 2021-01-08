Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Asamoah Gyan emerges most attractive player in Ghana Premier League - Report

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has emerged as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League this season.



The Legon Cities striker has barely played games for his side so far this season but remains the player with the most attention.



Gyan pulled out an incredible 52% in a survey report conducted by Ghanaian data and research firm African Sports Centre for Data, Research & Technology.



The 35-year-old came top ahead of Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay, Felix Annan, Yahaya Mohammed, Patrick Razak, Fabio Gama and Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Since joining the Ghana Premier League side, the ex-Sunderland and Udinese star has been able to make just three appearances for the Club so far this season.