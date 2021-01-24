Sports News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Asamoah Gyan electrifies Legon Cities dressing room after big win over AshGold

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Characteristic of him, Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, electrified the dressing room of Legon Cities after their magnificent big win over AshGold on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Royals proved the odds wrong by beating title contenders AshGold 5-2 in a game that was keenly contested.



The veteran striker after the 5-2 win over the Miners set the dressing room ablaze with charismatic leadership moves, leading the dressing room in the JAMA session.



Former AshGold defender Jonathan Mensah was also in the dressing room after the game and couldn’t hold himself but to join the celebrating Asamoah Gyan and his teammates.



Watch the video below:





@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 electrifies @LegonCitiesFC dressing room after their astounding 5-2 win over @AshantiGoldSC_

This guy eeeh ? pic.twitter.com/KVIPZgBxnu — Sheikh Tophic Sienu ???????????? (@DeSheikh1) January 24, 2021