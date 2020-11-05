Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan downplays Legon Cities GPL title chances

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan has downplayed suggestions that his move to the club has made them favourites for the Ghana Premier League title.



Gyan believes that the team will have a long way to go before they can be mentioned as contenders for the league title.



Speaking from his experience, Gyan said that the fact that the Royals had a good transfer window does not guarantee them the league title.



He told the club’s media that the players will have to work hard and get good results in matches before they can be considered as potential league champions.



"Saying you can challenge for the league is very easy. You can purchase all the best players in the world but without knowing what you like, we cannot be successful. We have to play some matches before we will know whether we can win the league or not”.



“The most important thing is that management is doing their best because they’ve signed players they think can help the progress of the team. I’m a professional football player; Legon Cities is also a professional football team, the striker explained”.



Gyan also said that he was wooed by the project being built by Legon Cities.





"They made an offer; I felt their offer will help me and the league as well. Now I’m home and will get the opportunity to see my family. They have a project for Ghana football and it is not going to benefit those playing in the country alone, it will benefit a lot of people. I’m proud to be part of Legon Cities, so as a professional footballer I’m doing my job.



The Black Stars striker also indicated his readiness to share his huge experience with his teammates.



"We always want to achieve something as footballers. A lot of players look up to me, seeing me on the field is a massive booster. I would try as much as possible to deliver my message and experience [to the rest of the team] so we can work together and have a good season."



It was rumoured that Gyan was going to be appointed captain of Legon Cities but GhanaWeb understands that is not the case.



A club source told GhanaWeb that the topic has not even come up for discussion.

