Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Asamoah Gyan deserves some respect - Nana Aba fires critics

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Ghanaian media personality and manager of GH One TV Nana Aba Anamoah has jumped to the defense of Ghanaian top scorer and Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan following his feud with media giants JOY FM.



Earlier yesterday, Asamoah Gyan descended heavily on JOY FM and blacklisted the radio station for disrespecting him.



The player took to his Twitter handle to issue his displeasure against the station after they posted on their social media handle asking Ghanaians if they still get hurt about Gyan’s famous penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The man who holds the record as Ghana’s top scorer at the World Cup said he had lost all the respect he had for the media company following the post.



Coming to the defense of the footballer, Nana Aba Anamoah said Gyan himself wasn’t happy for missing the penalty. She called on Ghanaians to give him his respect because he sacrificed a lot for the country with the Black Stars.





Do you think Asamoah Gyan is happy about that miss?



Cut him some slack.



The man deserves some respect for all the sacrifices he made for Ghana — MAN U9TED (@thenanaaba) February 4, 2021