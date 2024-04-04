Asamoah Gyan defends John Paintsil's appointment as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has said that John Paintsil deserves his role as the Black Stars' assistant coach.



Gyan believes Paintsil has been working as a coach since his retirement, making him a worthy choice for the assistant coach role.



He stressed that the former West Ham United defender is a dedicated person who gave everything to the national team during his playing days.



"John (Paintsil) sacrificed a lot for the national team, but people seem to forget. After retirement, he went to coach in South Africa as an assistant and gathered relevant experience," he said on Asempa FM.



"If you look at his life after retirement, all he's done is to coach. So if I look at his records and what he has done, I can only support his appointment," Gyan added.



After hanging up his boots, John Paintsil took on a new path. He began coaching at Kaizer Chiefs as an assistant coach before setting up and managing his football Academy.



EE/EK