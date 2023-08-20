Asamoah Gyan congratulates Emmanuel Yeboah after moving to Brondby IF

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In a heartfelt display of sportsmanship, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan extended his warmest congratulations to Emmanuel Yeboah following his switch to Brondby IF.



Emmanuel Yeboah completed a move to Danish top-flight side Brondby IF on Saturday, 19 August 2023.



The 20-year-old has joined the side on a four-year deal from Romanian side CFR Cluj.



The former Young Apostle forward was initially assigned to the reserve team, Yeboah made his debut for CFR Cluj in a 1–0 Liga I victory over Rapid București on July 16, 2022.



He became a first-team regular under manager Dan Petrescu, scoring three goals in 16 league appearances by the end of the calendar year.



Yeboah nearly joined Slavia Prague in January 2023 but the deal fell through after a meniscus issue was reportedly found during his medical.



Asamoah Gyan took to his official Twitter page to tweet: "Congratulations @yeboah99ideas15 on your new challenge. It’s just the beginning"



Emmanuel Yeboah was part of the Ghana U-23 squad that participated in the U-23 AFCON in Morocco where the team exited at the group phase.