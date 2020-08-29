Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan backs Didier Drogba and calls for fair play

African football legend, Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba’s quest to get into football administration in his country has hit so many obstacles following his struggle for endorsement and now his disqualification from the impending elections.



However, Ghana’s all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan has backed Didier Drogba in a post on his official twitter page and has called for fairness in the upcoming elections.



The former Chelsea star submitted his application documents together with opponents Paul Koffi Kouadio, Diabate, and Yacine Idriss Diallo but was disqualified because two of the names he submitted as his sponsors did not have the mandate to be his sponsors.



Football Legends deserves a place in administration,

@didierdrogba has seen it all with the National team & club teams, I am for his transition into management & supports his bid...allow fair playing ground & let the people/association decide. @CAF_Online @FIFAcom @FIFCI_tweet



Below is the post from Asamoah Gyan:





Football Legends deserves a place in administration, @didierdrogba has seen it all with the National team & club teams, I am for his transition into management & supports his bid...allow fair playing ground & let the people/association decide. @CAF_Online @FIFAcom @FIFCI_tweet pic.twitter.com/UVXX1nTg4q — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) August 28, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.