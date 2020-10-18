Sports News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Asamoah Gyan apologises for using unprintable words on colleague tennis player

Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan says he is sorry for using some unprintable words on his colleague tennis player Godwin Martey, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Websoft Solutions.



According to Gyan, who is the General Captain of the Black Star, the words he used were out of anger because he disagreed with the attitude displayed on the [tennis] court by Martey who was his opponent in a game.



“The audio is out of context, it’s out of context because I was angry and you will hear voices, but you didn’t see what actually happened. Everybody can stand anywhere and record an audio and when you hear any sound, you can allege that he [Asamoah Gyan] hit me here…,” Asamoah Gyan said on Saturday in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb on social media.



He then asked his fans to forgive him, for, he could have done better in that regard but he added emphatically that he did not hit Godwin Martey.





