Asamoah Gyan advocates exposure for tennis talents

Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has called for more attention to tennis in Ghana.



Despite being known for his scoring abilities in football, Gyan has currently switched his focus to organising a tennis championship dubbed ‘Top 16 Invitational Tourney’ at the Army Officers Mess at 37, Accra.



He spoke to Class Sports exclusively at his tennis event on the penultimate day.



“Ghanaians don’t follow tennis like before”, Gyan observed.



“I’m appealing to the media to give tennis attention a bit”, he implored.



He said although “football is the number one sport and we respect that”, tennis “is my second love”.



“This is what I am doing now,” Gyan stated.



Ghana’s all-time goalscorer believes helping others get exposure with their talent is the way to go.



The prolific striker revealed that the plan is to unearth talents in tennis, as he has witnessed some impressive performances.



On the final day, Johnson Acquah defeated Bernard Ashitey Armaah 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours 45 minutes to win the maiden edition of the Baby-Jet & MANCWA Commodities Top 16 Invitational tourney at the Army Officers Mess Tennis Club, 37.



Asamoah Gyan’s Invitational Tennis Event concluded over the weekend.

